Sen. Todd Young on Trump’s Iran threat: “I hope the Iranians listen.”

President Donald Trump posted to social media Tuesday morning, saying “a whole civilization will die tonight” in comments about Iran.

Speaking with reporters in Indiana later that day, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind) said he understands Trump’s threats as a pressure strategy.

“I believe President Trump is trying to apply maximum leverage, and I hope the Iranians listen,” Young said.

Trump’s warning came as leadership in Iran rejected U.S. demands for a ceasefire and put forth their own, including an agreement that Iran would not be attacked again.

The president’s threats to get Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz escalated in recent days. Some legal experts suggest his threat to bomb bridges and power plants could amount to war crimes if carried out.

But Young said it’s the job of military experts to determine if some of the assets Trump has threatened play a military role.

“If so, in case of armed conflict like this, they are regarded as legitimate targets,” he said.

Experts also worry that without a resolution to the conflict, there will be a global oil shortage, and energy prices will continue to rise.

“We can release and encourage our allies to release their strategic petroleum reserves,” Young said. “But the best thing we can do is what I think the administration aims to do, and that’s bring to a close this conflict.”

So far, the President of Iran wrote on social media he remains “devoted to giving my life for Iran.”

Young promotes the “bioeconomy”

Young was in Carmel, Indiana Tuesday to chair a hearing discussing America’s bioeconomy. Young has been urging greater U.S. investment in that space to compete with China.

The “bioeconomy” is a wonky term that encompasses a wide swath of technologies across medicine, agriculture, chemicals, and energy.

The discussion centered around the role of small businesses in the development of biotechnologies, and several CEOs of local companies, including Indiana University’s Launch Accelerator for Biosciences and Heartland BioWorks, gave testimony.

“I’m focused on important things like making sure Indiana has good-paying biomanufacturing jobs, biotech jobs, and making sure our warfighters don’t have to deal with biothreats they are not prepared for,” Young said.

Young said he hopes to promote Indiana as one of the leading places for biotechnology and wants to see more investments made here by Washington, D.C.

“Bioindustrial innovation is something we need more of… super strong, super lightweight materials,” Young said. “Hoosiers can make this stuff, make a good buck, but also harden us against supply chain interruption.”

Young stays out of Republican primary fights

President Trump is making good on a threat to challenge Indiana Republicans who did not vote in support of redistricting. He publicly supports many primary challenges for multiple Republicans who voted no.

When asked about those primary challenges, Sen. Young said he’s “staying out of electoral politics.”

“I don’t plan on weighing in on any of them,” Young said.

One of the Republicans facing a primary challenge is Indiana Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute), who previously worked as the director of Young’s state office.