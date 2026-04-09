See if your Indiana college degree is being cut due to low enrollment

Around 271 degrees from Indiana’s public universities and colleges are being eliminated entirely from campuses in the coming years.

This is part of the state’s move to remove or consolidate low-enrollment degrees to streamline academic programs with the goal of improving affordability in higher education.

Any student currently pursuing a degree that is being cut will be able to finish it.

Some degrees are already gone from certain universities since they had zero enrollment. Universities voluntarily changed the degrees they offer last year before the law took effect.

The Indiana Commission of Higher Education just approved its latest round of cuts during its April 1 meeting . There have been a total of 1,280 degrees impacted by the state’s move to streamline.

The degree that had the highest three-year average enrollment that is now being eliminated was a bachelor of science in public health in fitness and wellness from Indiana University at Bloomington. The degree had an average of 15 students enrolled from fiscal years 2022-24.

The cutoff for different kinds of degrees is 10 graduates for an associate degree, 15 for a bachelor’s degree, seven for a master’s and three for a doctorate.

Out of the 271 degrees being suspended or eliminated, around 90 had no student enrolled.

Indiana University at Indianapolis had the most degrees cut at 57.

Use the searchable table below to see which degrees have been cut. The table includes degree cuts made voluntarily last year and this year’s ICHE decision.

Contact Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org.

