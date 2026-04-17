After rejecting Trump's redistricting push, here's who is challenging State Sen. Spencer Deery

Republican voters in Indiana Senate District 23 will decide May 5 whether to return State Sen. Spencer Deery to a second term or replace him with Paula Copenhaver, a primary challenger endorsed by President Donald Trump after Deery voted against a Trump-backed effort to redraw Indiana's congressional map.

Deery, from West Lafayette, was among the Indiana lawmakers who voted in December to reject Trump's push for the state to redraw its congressional districts mid-decade. Trump has since endorsed Copenhaver, who works as government affairs director in the office of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and has publicly criticized Deery's vote. Copenhaver and Deery previously ran against each other in the 2022 Republican primary, which Deery won.

The district covers parts of Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Vermillion, Parke, Warren and Fountain counties. Democrat David Sanders, a Purdue University professor, is running unopposed for his party's nomination and will face the winner of the Republican primary in November. Sanders also ran for the seat in 2022.

Indiana state senators serve four-year terms and write and vote on state legislation in the General Assembly.

WFYI contacted each campaign to ask why the candidate is running and what their priorities are. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from their campaign websites and social media. Candidate statements have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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Paula Copenhaver

Party: Republican

Occupation: Government affairs director in the office of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith

Website: copenhaverforindiana.com

Campaign message: Paula Copenhaver said she plans to run in order to fight for conservative values, and for the constitutional Republic, which she said is at stake. Of particular issue for Copenhaver was Sen. Deery’s decision not to vote in favor of redistricting. “When we have an opportunity to do good and we don't, then that is a grave concern for me. I'm tired of having elected officials that we vote for to fight for the Republican Party platform for our principles, and they don't.”

Top priorities: “I come from rural America, and 76% of America is made up of the rural community, and that is where there is faith, family, and freedom. Patriots live in those areas. And I always said to Senator Deery that if he didn't represent the rural district, that I would primary him.” Copenhaver said affordability and government overreach are also key issues.

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Spencer Deery (incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 43

Occupation: Higher education consulting

Website: spencerdeery.com

Campaign message: “I think that when qualified people who are doing it for the right reasons don't step up, it creates a vacuum for those who have other agendas, and so I think it is an opportunity to serve and do good.” Deery said he’s skeptical that if Republicans lose in November, it will be because Indiana failed to redistrict. He pointed to a number of national decisions by the party he believes are hurting Republican chances, including failing to address affordability issues. “Hoosiers are in control of Indiana. D.C. is not in control of Indiana.”

Top priorities: Deery emphasized the importance of making the state more affordable for Indiana residents as a chief priority. “I think the number one priority right now, I hear from Hoosiers, relates to affordability on any metric, housing, healthcare, gas, and electricity. That's what I hear most from Hoosiers.” Other issues include education reforms, particularly attracting and retaining high-quality teachers to the state.

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David Sanders

Party: Democrat

Age: 65

Occupation: Associate professor of biological sciences at Purdue University

Website: davidsandersindiana.com

Campaign message: Sanders said his mission is clear: “restoring trust, integrity, and accountability to Indiana’s leadership.” He believes that the state government must be open, ethical and fiercely protective of the people it serves. He said he will defend home rule by opposing state preemption and the imposition of industrial developments over local objections and promote free speech.

Top priorities: Sanders said supporting what the community wants is a top priority. “I worked with voters and organizations across the political spectrum to oppose the transfer of 100 million gallons of water a day from aquifers adjacent to the Wabash River for the LEAP Lebanon project.” He said they succeeded “despite being told that it was a done deal.” He also said public education, health-care access and affordability are top priorities.

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Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org