Could Indiana Senate District 31 turn blue? Here are the candidates vying for the open seat

Voters in Indiana Senate District 31 will choose among three Democratic and three Republican candidates in the May 5 primary for one of the few open statehouse seats on the ballot this year.

Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence) is not seeking reelection after representing the district since 2020. Walker was among the Senate Republicans who opposed President Donald Trump's push last year to redraw Indiana's congressional map, citing opposition from his constituents.

His departure leaves an open seat in a district that has been more competitive than most Indianapolis-area suburban Republican strongholds — Walker won his 2022 reelection with 55% of the vote. The Democratic field includes Andrew Dezelan, a former policy director for the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus, and Kerry Forestal, the current Marion County sheriff.

The district covers Fishers in Hamilton County, parts of northern Lawrence Township and the Geist Reservoir area in Marion County.

Candidates in both primaries have focused on affordability, education, health care and local control.

Indiana state senators serve four-year terms and write and vote on state legislation in the General Assembly.

WFYI contacted each campaign to ask why the candidate is running and what their priorities are. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from their campaign websites and social media. Candidate statements have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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Juanita Albright

Party: Republican

Age: 58

Occupation: Physician

Party: Fishers

Website: albrightforindiana.com

Campaign message: Albright said she is running to bring practical leadership, real-world experience, and steady judgment to the Statehouse. "I bring vast experience in healthcare and education, which are two of the largest issues facing Hoosiers. Because of my experience, I have earned the endorsements of Sen. Jim Banks, Americans for Prosperity, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Hoosiers for Quality Education, and have the sole endorsement from Indiana Right to Life."

Top priorities: Albright said she will prioritize affordability issues. "My priorities are lowering property taxes, maintaining responsible state budgets, and protecting high academic standards in our schools. I will support policies that keep Indiana affordable, ensure education dollars are spent wisely, keep classrooms safe, respect parents, and improve access to quality, affordable healthcare."

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Tiffanie Ditlevson

Party: Republican

Age: 52

Occupation: Realtor, Fishers City Council member

Residence: Fishers

Website: tiffanie4indiana.com

Campaign message: Ditlevson said she is running to bring common-sense Republican leadership to District 31. "I'm the only candidate in the race who is an elected Republican, already serving 70% of the district, and who brings both military service and proven local government experience to the job. I'm running because I believe I'm the best choice for Senate District 31 in both the primary and the general election, and my campaign is focused on the issues that matter most to local families: affordability, local control, public safety, and preparing the next generation for success."

Top priorities: "My top priorities are protecting taxpayers and keeping Indiana affordable, strengthening local control and infrastructure, supporting public safety, and ensuring strong schools and workforce readiness. I want communities to have a stronger voice in the decisions that affect their neighborhoods, and I believe students should be prepared for success whether they choose college, career training, apprenticeships, or military service. I'm also focused on protecting vulnerable Hoosiers, especially children and seniors, from fraud and abuse."

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Travis Hankins

Party: Republican

Age: 44

Occupation: Sales

Residence: Fishers

Website: travishankinsforindiana.com

Campaign message: Hankins said his campaign message is not about politics. "I am a Christian, a Conservative and a Republican - in that order. We don't need politicians anymore, we need leaders. I am running to provide Conservative Leadership and fight for the people by putting Hoosier Families First!"

Top priorities: Hankins listed his top priorities. "As your State Senator I will fight to protect the Sanctity of Life, lower Property Taxes, stop Illegal Immigration, bring Higher-Paying Jobs to Indiana by ensuring companies HIRE HOOSIERS FIRST and I will fight to pass term limits."

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Jan Keefer

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Occupation: Family law attorney

Residence: Lawrence Township

Website: jankeeferforstatesenate.com

Campaign message: Keefer said she and her husband are committed to making Indiana a better place. "We need political outsiders with fresh ideas to create new solutions to lower the cost of living, spur economic development, invest in education, support law enforcement officers, enforce immigration laws, and stand up for the unborn. I will listen to and learn from my fellow Hoosiers about the issues most important to them and bring my steady, common-sense leadership to the Statehouse to get results for our community and protect Indiana for the next generation of families."

Top priorities: Keefer's top priorities are centered around families. "My top priorities are lowering costs, keeping families safe, and creating Hoosier jobs. I'll put Indiana families first, invest in education, cut taxes, and repeal costly regulations. I'll keep communities safe, support law enforcement, and enforce immigration laws. I'll grow good paying jobs and fight for infrastructure improvements, education reforms, and opportunities for small businesses to grow and thrive."

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Andrew Dezelan

Party: Democrat

Age: 38

Occupation: Consultant, broker

Residence: Fishers

Website: andrew431.com

Campaign message: Dezelan said he has the needed experience. "I spent over a decade advising the very office I'm now asking Senate District 31 voters to let me represent — drafting legislation, working with Republican committee chairs and state agencies, and solving problems for Hoosiers as policy director for the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus. I'm running because I genuinely love and appreciate the district I grew up in, and I know what it takes to be its best advocate inside the statehouse."

Top priorities: Dezelan said education and health care are at the top of his list of priorities. "My top priorities are empowering local governments by rolling back preemptions and restoring the presumption that local governments are capable of governing, addressing the child care affordability crisis by fully funding CCDF and restoring the school age reimbursement rate, and making sensible marijuana reforms that will drive dollars into needed services."

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Kerry Forestal

Party: Democrat

Age: 69

Occupation: Sheriff of Marion County

Residence: Marion County

Website: kerryforestal.com

Campaign message: Forestal said his campaign is about putting Hoosier families first "by focusing on practical solutions that make life more affordable and communities safer. After decades of public service and eight years leading one of the state's largest law enforcement agencies." Forestal said he will bring steady, experienced, and proven leadership to the State Senate. He said his message is simple: "deliver results, cut through the noise, and stand up for working people."

Top priorities: Forestal said he is focused on lowering everyday costs for families, including housing, utilities, and healthcare, while making smart investments in infrastructure and economic development that create good-paying jobs. He will also continue his lifelong commitment to public safety "by supporting accountable law enforcement, expanding mental health and addiction treatment, and ensuring the justice system works effectively for everyone."

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Lasima O. Packett

Party: Democrat

Age: 52

Occupation: Unemployed

Residence: Fishers

Website: packett4thepeople.com

Campaign message: Packett said she aims to bring people together. "Indiana moves forward when we work together and when everyday voices are heard. My campaign is about making sure people are part of the decisions that impact their wallets, their communities, and their daily lives."

Top priorities: "My campaign is rooted in a lifetime of service and driven by solutions. I am focused on investing in education, affordable housing, and accessible healthcare. We have to responsibly fund the public services our communities rely on, but we also need targeted protections, like property tax caps for seniors, veterans, and residents on fixed incomes. This is about making government work for everyday Hoosiers. Government should be grounded in trust and community partnership."

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Catherine Torzewski

Party: Democrat

Age: 43

Occupation: Realtor and small business owner

Residence: Indianapolis

Website: catherinetorzewski.com

Campaign message: Torzewski said the issues facing the district are the same ones facing her family. "I'm a wife, a mom with two young children in public schools, a Realtor and small business owner working in this community, and someone who worries about my parents' access to affordable healthcare as they age. Too often, the voices shaping policy at the Statehouse aren't living the realities most Hoosiers are experiencing. I'm running to bring that perspective to the table—to fight for strong public schools, affordable healthcare, and a cost of living that allows families to thrive here in Indiana."

Top priorities: Torzewski said some of her priorities include "fully funding public schools and supporting teachers. Affordability for working families: We need policies that lower everyday costs and make it possible for Hoosiers to build stable lives here. Indiana should pursue economic growth that strengthens communities—investing in infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and ensuring new development improves quality of life without sacrificing our environment or public resources."

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Contact Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org