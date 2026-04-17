Rep. André Carson faces primary challengers in 7th Congressional District

Republican and Democratic voters in Indiana's 7th Congressional District will choose their party's nominee in the May 5 primary for the U.S. House of Representatives

The race follows a failed effort by Indiana Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's nine congressional districts — a push backed by President Donald Trump, who has urged Republican-led states to redistrict ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Most of Indianapolis is currently in the 7th District, which sits entirely within Marion County. The district is the most racially diverse in the state. Nearly one-third of residents are Black, and 16% are Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau data. The failed map would have split those voters up, placing them in districts with large swaths of suburban and rural voters with different political interests.

Candidates in the primary have focused on affordability, infrastructure and government accountability. U.S. House members serve two-year terms, write and vote on federal legislation, sit on committees and direct federal resources to their districts through constituent services and appropriations

The 7th District is the only congressional seat entirely within Marion County and the only one held by a Democrat in Indiana's delegation. Rep. André Carson has held it since 2008. This year, three Democrats are running against him — including a 35-year-old attorney arguing that Indianapolis needs new representation in Washington. The outcome will test whether Democratic voters in the state's most diverse district want to stick with the nine-term incumbent or pick a new candidate.

WFYI contacted each campaign to ask why the candidate is running and what their priorities are. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from their campaign websites and social media. Candidate statements have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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André Carson

Party: Democrat

Age: 51

Residence: Indianapolis and Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Elected official

Website: carsonforcongress.com

Campaign message: “I’m working to make life more affordable and defeat Donald Trump’s extreme agenda. Trump promised to lower costs on ‘day one,’ but instead, he eliminated Democratic programs that lowered costs and put our economy in crisis. The government should make life better for hardworking families – not continue giving tax breaks to billionaires.”

Top priorities: “My top priorities are lowering costs; bringing money home for Indianapolis for better roads, highways, and sidewalks; and defeating Trump’s extreme agenda — including ICE’s lawless reign of terror.”

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Denise Paul Hatch

Party: Democrat

Age: 66

Residence: Center Township, Indianapolis

Occupation: Former constable

Campaign message: “I am running to give Indianapolis a representative who actually shows up, listens, and fights for everyday people, not just political insiders. As an elected constable, I fought for people who had no voice, tenants and landlords, increased law enforcement officers by 400%, keeping Center Township safer, with $0 tax dollars.”

Top priorities: “My top priorities include launching a thorough federal investigation into AES Corporation and fighting the construction of new data centers. I will also work to significantly increase federal funding for law enforcement training, with a strong focus on recruiting and training community members to better engage with and serve our neighborhoods. Additionally, I will push for Medicaid for all prenatal women, rent control, and raising the minimum wage to support working families.”

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George Hornedo

Party: Democrat

Age: 35

Residence: Indianapolis

Occupation: Attorney and community advocate

Website: georgehornedo.com

Campaign message: “Indianapolis families are working harder than ever and getting less in return, facing higher costs, crumbling infrastructure, and a government that has stopped delivering. I'm running to make government work again by bringing a record of real results from public service, advocacy, and the private sector to Congress.”

Top priorities: “Drive down the cost of living, fix crumbling infrastructure, expand healthcare access, and restore accountability to a Congress that's been bought and paid for.”

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Patrick McAuley

Party: Republican

Age: 29

Residence: Indianapolis

Occupation: Commercial real estate development

Website: mcauleyforthe7th.com

Campaign message: "Right now, the current leadership in Washington and here in Indiana favors the Republican Party. If we are going to bring change, we need to have the financial resources necessary to provide for infrastructure, public safety, housing, and creating great jobs for the next generation. Using the relationships he has built over the course of ten years, Patrick and his team will work with Republican leadership in the White House, Congress, and the Indiana State House to bring those financial resources to the 7th District."

Top priorities: Infrastructure, public safety, housing, job growth, and homelessness.

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Felipe Rios

Party: Republican

Residence: Indianapolis

Campaign message: Rios said he is committed to working tirelessly for an America that recovers its fundamental values and moves toward a prosperous and just future for all.

Top priorities: Rios’ platform focuses on regularization of immigration, supporting farm workers and combating drug addiction.

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Destiny Wells

Party: Democrat

Age: 42

Residence: Indianapolis

Occupation: Attorney; U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel

Website: wellsforindiana.com

Campaign message: "I’m running to make sure government works for the people it serves — not just corporations and insiders. Families in Indianapolis are working harder but falling behind while major decisions — like utility acquisitions, water access, and large-scale development — happen with little transparency or accountability. I’m focused on lowering costs, increasing transparency, and bringing federal resources back to our communities."

Top priorities: Lowering costs for families including healthcare, housing, and utilities—and supporting policies like a moratorium on large-scale data centers that strain energy and water resources without clear community benefit. Accountability and transparency: like ensuring voters are informed about major developments like the BlackRock utility acquisition and LEAP water proposals as they happen, and rejecting corporate PAC money from companies like BlackRock and Google. Economic opportunity: such as expanding workforce pipelines, apprenticeships, and infrastructure investments that directly connect to neighborhoods and create accessible jobs.

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Farrah Anderson is an investigative health reporter with WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. You can follow her on X at @farrahsoa or by email at fanderson@wfyi.org