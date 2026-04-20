Andrea Hunley to run for Indianapolis mayor
Andrea Hunley will officially run for mayor of Indianapolis, according to reporting from the Indianapolis Star.
Speculation has been swirling about whether Hunley would run for mayor after she announced she wouldn’t seek reelection in the Senate earlier this year.
Current Mayor Joe Hogsett has said he would not run again after his third term. The Indianapolis Star has also reported that Hogsett continues to raise a lot of money, with his campaign finance reports showing over $1-million in January of this year.
City-County Councilor Vop Osili announced he would run for Indianapolis mayor earlier this year, after deciding not to seek reelection as City-County Council president.
Hunley represented Senate District 46, covering downtown Indianapolis and surrounding neighborhoods. She was elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 2022.
Three democrats are currently vying for her empty Senate seat: Sam Glynn, Alissa Impink, and Clif Marsiglio.
Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org