Andrea Hunley to run for Indianapolis mayor

Andrea Hunley will officially run for mayor of Indianapolis, according to reporting from the Indianapolis Star .

Speculation has been swirling about whether Hunley would run for mayor after she announced she wouldn’t seek reelection in the Senate earlier this year .

Current Mayor Joe Hogsett has said he would not run again after his third term. The Indianapolis Star has also reported that Hogsett continues to raise a lot of money, with his campaign finance reports showing over $1-million in January of this year.

City-County Councilor Vop Osili announced he would run for Indianapolis mayor earlier this year , after deciding not to seek reelection as City-County Council president.

Hunley represented Senate District 46 , covering downtown Indianapolis and surrounding neighborhoods. She was elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 2022.

Three democrats are currently vying for her empty Senate seat: Sam Glynn, Alissa Impink, and Clif Marsiglio.