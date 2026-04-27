Indiana senate candidate arrested for drug possession while canvassing

A candidate for the Senate District 31 race, Andrew Dezelan, was arrested on Sunday for possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement. Dezelan was out knocking on doors in a Fishers neighborhood for his campaign.

Dezelan is one of the four Democratic primary candidates running for the statehouse seat that includes parts of northern Lawrence Township and most of Fishers. Four Republicans are also vying for the seat.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Hamilton County court, Dezelan was approached by a police officer around 8 p.m. on April 26. The officer was responding to a call from a resident saying someone was soliciting in their neighborhood.

The officer then approached Dezelan’s car, where he started questioning him on the difference between canvassing and soliciting. Dezelan responded, saying he had been given permission by a member of the HOA to canvas in the neighborhood.

The report said that Dezelan began speaking quickly and was visibly sweating and had pinpoint pupils, which the officer said are all signs of someone under the influence of narcotics.

Suspecting this, the officer asked Dezelan to exit his vehicle to be detained, however, Dezelan started to reverse his vehicle. Eventually, Dezelan did exit his vehicle and after a brief struggle he was taken to the ground and handcuffed by the officer.

The officer searched Dezelan’s vehicle, and he reported finding a clear ziploc bag with a small amount of white powder. The officer tested the substance with a narcotics field test kit, and it tested positive for containing cocaine, according to the affidavit.

WFYI was unable to reach Dezelan or his lawyer immediately by Monday afternoon.

Dezelan is a resident of Fishers and had previously worked as the policy director for the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus.

He was given a $10,000 bond Monday afternoon during a court hearing in Hamilton County.

He is running on a platform that prioritizes affordability and restoring control for local governments. He also told WFYI that he wants to make “sensible marijuana reforms that will drive dollars into needed services."

Dezelan is the second candidate to be arrested ahead of the May 5 primary.