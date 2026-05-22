Wienie 500 returns for seconds

Six Oscar Mayer hot dog cars hauled buns at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second annual Wienie 500.

The overcast weather didn’t stop the miles of smiles from watching the Weinermobiles compete in the Weenie 500.

Representing different regions of the country, Chili Dog, New York Dog, Slaw Dog, Seattle Dog, Chi Dog, and newcomer Corn Dog — which was voted on by fans to compete in the race, all traveled to be a part of the spectacle.

Actor and comedian Andy Richter served as the “Commander in Beef,” leading the pre-race festivities. That included kicking off the excitement with the crowd joining in singing the Oscar Meyer jingle before the hot doggers got in their cars.

Then it was time to mustard up some speed on the track.

After a two-lap race with passes and blocks between the giant hot dog mobiles, the New York dog took the checkered flag. Boos rang out in the crowd as New York overtook the Chili Dog on the last stretch.

In the Weiners Circle, New York Dog driver Camila Fowler, known as Cook em’ Cam, and her co-pilot Jack Cupit, known as Jack and Cheese, celebrated squirting bottles of mustard and accepting the Borg-Wiener trophy.

“We didn’t have the best start, but I mean it’s all about the heart, and we were just thinking about all the people we’ve met along the way, and at the end of the day, it’s all about that,” Fowler said.

Cupit said working as a team to take home the trophy is a lifetime memory he will always relish.

“It was just a dream, man,” Cupit said. “I mean, we’ve been dreaming that for so long, that was just everything to us.”

It’s one of Fowler’s final experiences as a hot dogger. She said today’s race was an experience like no other.

“I’m almost expired meats,” Fowler said. “So basically, gonna cry hot dog water tears actively very soon.”

The race quickly became a Carb Day fan favorite not just for the hot doggers but for the crowd too.

Fans traveled from near and far to attend what may be the most delicious spectacle in racing.

In their hot dog costumes Grace Juillerat from Maryland and her cousin Caitlyn Hays of Indianapolis came to experience the Wienie 500. Juillerat said being in person at the race was a dream come true.

"So much more fun seeing it in person, definitely a super fun, different kind of thing. I loved it,” Juillerat said.

Even though Hays selection of the Chili Dog weinermobile didn’t win, she agreed.

“Yeah, inspirational, moving,” Hays said.

Amber Johnson from Springfield, Illinois, was sad she wasn’t able to make last year’s inaugural race. For her, the hot dog company has a special history in her family. Her grandfather’s grocery store was the first to distribute Oscar Mayer products in the area.

In a custom-made Weinermobile skirt and matching Oscar Mayer hot dog whistle earrings and headband, Johnson said she couldn’t miss the race this year.

“It is a memory that I’m going to relish forever,” Johnson said. “It’s something that’s always going to play on repeat in my brain for absolutely ever, and just the atmosphere of being here was amazing.”

And frankly speaking she wants this becomes a longstanding tradition.

“It better come back,” Johnson said. “It better, because the crowd here to cheer on something that’s such an American icon is amazing to watch.”

The countdown now starts for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday, May 24, 2026.