The clock is ticking, what are the chances Indiana could become the next home for the Bears?

The decision on where the Chicago Bears’ new stadium will be still looms.

Indiana made itself a frontrunner by passing legislation to attract the Bears in February – Indiana property taxes, in Lake County, would allow the Bears to pay less on their stadium.

There is still time for the Illinois General Assembly to swoop in during the final hour and create a property tax cap, which could keep the Bears in Illinois.

Hammond, Indiana, near Wolf Lake, and Arlington Heights, a Northwest suburb of Chicago in Cook County are the two contenders for the new stadium location.

Bears President/CEO Kevin Warren stated earlier this month that the verdict will be out by late spring or early summer.

But why leave Illinois? The reason is mainly about money.

How Indiana’s taxes are attracting the Bears

Disagreements between Illinois legislators and Bears ownership over property taxes have caused issues—and are the main reasons the NFL franchise is considering leaving for the next state over.

“If the Bears were charged to the current Illinois Cook County commercial tax rate, the tax bill would be somewhere between $100 and $200 million a year, and that number could rise. The Bears would not be able to secure funding from banks for a loan to build a stadium with those kinds of rates,” said Ken Bikoff, Indiana University public relations officer and a former sports writer who has studied stadium construction. “So what the Bears are asking the state of Illinois is for them to negotiate down their property taxes to a more manageable number.”

This is where the Illinois General Assembly comes in. If it passes a bill that creates a property tax incentive, Illinois becomes a more lucrative stadium location.

Bikoff said this is the main reason Indiana has been so quick to make the Bears an offer. Indiana’s recent cap on property taxes, which was created during the 2025 legislative session through Senate Enrolled Act One, makes it so that a new stadium in Indiana would have to pay less property tax than a new stadium in Illinois, making the Hoosier state offer more attractive.

Justin Ross, professor and director of Ph.D. programs in public affairs and public policy at Indiana University, helped Lake County select an income tax for property tax relief. He said Indiana's property tax system has a lot of counterintuitive caps that do unpredictable things.

“Suppose you took an area with $2.5 million of residential property value and you converted it into a commercial property worth $25 million,” Ross said. “What would happen to your property tax revenues? A very normal thing to expect is that it would go up, right? But in fact, it could go down in some places in Lake County.”

So, although the property tax assessment and payments could be higher for the stadium, Hammond could make less money in tax revenue.

“The property tax caps almost ensure that governments are not going to get the full amount of the property taxes,” said Ross. “So now, if you have a large developer who represents a large share of the base and they don't have to pay their full share, then your revenues could actually decrease.”

A revenue decrease could mean less funding for parks, schools, road maintenance and law enforcement – all funded with property tax revenue.

The Bears issues with Illinois

A critical part to this dilemma is that the Bears rent their current stadium from the Chicago Parks District (CPD) and they don’t own it themselves, said Bikoff.

“The Bears have wanted to stay in the state of Illinois from the start,” said Bikoff. “The plan was never to go to Indiana. They've kind of been forced into this situation because the state of Illinois has been dragging their feet so much. … They're not very happy with some of the things that the state of Illinois has put out, like the renovations on Soldier Field.”

In 2001, Soldier Field renovation plans to update the structure, add more parking, create a memorial and update infrastructure were finalized. The cost totaled $632 million.

The Bears paid their share of $200 million as well as some extra, whereas the CPD still owes nearly $600 million on their loans, said Bikoff.

“Illinois legislators have suggested that the $600 million still owed is the Bears’ responsibility. It is not,” said Bikoff. “They have rented the facility. They do not own it and have paid their contractually obligated amount in full.”

This controversy has been a key catalyst for the speculation that the Bears’ next home will be Hammond.

The details of Indiana’s bid

Along with an enticing tax system, Indiana has offered to pay for a portion of the stadium.

According to Senate Enrolled Act No. 27, Indiana’s offer consists of 50% of the construction cost of the new stadium to be made by private investment. The state will also provide $1billion to the project. The money would be raised by a 1% tax on food and beverage in Lake and Porter counties, hotel tax increase by 5% in Lake county and 12% admissions tax for tickets at the new stadium.

The tax increases in Lake and Porter counties are standard for new stadiums. For example, when operations on Lucas Oil Stadium started, in 2005, the admissions tax increased to 10% – including at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Bankers Life Fieldhouse at the time), Victory Field and the Indiana Convention Center. A 1% food and beverage tax was implemented in Marion County as well as the doughnut counties. There was also a 5% increase on innkeepers tax in Marion County. These tax increases help pay off the stadium.

The tax increases in Lake County allow the cost to be not solely paid by locals but by people who travel to the stadium— in this case, Bears fans from not only Indiana but also Illinois.

On April 16, Indiana sweetened the pot. The State Budget Committee approved toll road increases throughout the state, according to State Affairs, which could increase the likelihood of the Bears moving east to Indiana because the money that is generated will be used to pay for enhancements to infrastructure in Lake, Porter and nearby counties.

Hammond is ‘ready to do whatever it takes’

Northwest Indiana as a whole is eager to bring the Bears to help the city and the region grow.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the city of Hammond. Hammond is ready to partner with the state and the Chicago Bears and is ready to do whatever it takes to make this project a success and to welcome the Bears to Hammond Indiana,” said Thomas McDermott Jr., mayor of Hammond in his statement to the press Feb. 19. “It’s going to make a major difference in the quality of life in our residence in our city and our state.”

Hammond’s population was 76,030 as of 2024. The city has an estimated poverty rate of 19.1%, which is 5% higher than the state average, according to the United State Census Bureau.

The crime rate is 38.14 – per 1,000 residents. Making Hammond safer than just 20% of U.S. cities, according to Crime Grade.

The hope for an increase in jobs and more money to improve the city is a big subject in Hammond with the anticipation of a team from the NFL.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are going to be touring here that have never toured before,” said Juan Moreno, Hammond’s director of economic development. “They have to put an increase on our workforce year round. So yeah, the workforce will increase.”

New businesses are projected to be added to the city as well.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook from all sides of the commercial spectrum, such as commercial, retail, restaurants,” said Moreno. “The momentum is here. The energy is very high with commercial development and residential development.”

Hammond and Northwest Indiana have been preparing to take a big step.

“We are in the driver’s seat in Indiana because we put everything in place for them to just simply say, ‘Let's do it, let's roll out and get shovels in the ground next week’,” said Jimmy Nelson, South Shore Tourism’s director of sports.

The ball is now in the hands of the Illinois General Assembly, and the clock is ticking down.

“I feel confident we’re ready for them,” said Nelson. “We’ve shown the world that Northwest Indiana is ready for professional sports.”

Jonah Decker won the award for best sports-related senior project from the Franklin College Pulliam School of Journalism for this in-depth look at what may finally entice the Chicago Bears to relocate to Indiana. A frequent contributor to TheStatehouseFile.com, for which he covered the NFL Combine, the Super Bowl and the Indiana State Fair, Jonah graduated on May 23.