Bayh wins secretary of state nomination while 2.3k Democratic delegates display 'blue pride'

Beau Bayh claimed victory as the Democratic nominee for Indiana secretary of state, securing 1,385 votes against Blythe Potter’s 883, at the 2026 Indiana Democratic State Convention on Saturday. Several delegates present called the convention an enthusiastic display of blue pride.

The afternoon meeting at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis included standing ovations for nominees and their speeches. Delegates cheered and chanted and waved signs and miniature American flags.

Delegates from all 92 counties — a total of 2,317 people — gathered on what was also the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and at the same time and place as the Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention. Democrat blue and business casual intermingled with anime and video game-inspired costumes. Chair Karen Tallian opened the general session by jokingly warning the media not to confuse the costumed Hoosiers with Democratic delegates.

Multiple delegates at the convention, including Alex Greulick from Harrison County and LaDonna Freeman from Marion County, said the victor in the secretary of state race would become the next statewide face for Indiana Democrats.

“Being a Democrat in Indiana is a challenge,” Miss Ward, another delegate from Marion County, said. She added that it is important for delegates to carefully research and choose nominees.

“I think we’ve come to realize that we can’t sit things out, right, or other people make the decisions for us,” she said.

The candidates for secretary of state made a few pointed comments at their opponents. Blythe Potter said politics need an end to nepotism (a term frequently associated with Bayh and the political dynasty of his family).

Bayh said the secretary of state office is currently “infested with corruption.”

“We will win because Hoosiers are demanding change. Hoosiers are ready for something different, something better,” Bayh said.

Other Democrats at the podium stressed that the fight was not in the room but would come during the November elections. Speakers talked about the difficult days for Democrats across the nation, including attacks on public education, communities of color, immigrants and women's reproductive rights.

Speakers made several jabs at statewide officials who purchased luxury cars with taxpayer dollars, Gov. Mike Braun’s declaration of June as Nuclear Family Month, and last year's redistricting attempt while commending high blue voter turnout and Pride Month.

Coumba Kebe accepted her uncontested nomination for state treasurer. Kebe, who previously worked within the health-care system, expressed her frustration with the current state administration’s tendencies to “celebrate savings on the back of Hoosiers’ sufferings,” adding that the state treasurer is “much more than spreadsheets and investment reports.”

Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, nominated Jessica Bailey for state comptroller, another uncontested race.

“I have never seen this many Democrats in a room. This is beautiful,” Bailey said in her acceptance speech, advocating for transparency in the state treasurer role.

The 2026 Indiana Republican State Convention will take place on June 19-20 in Fort Wayne.

