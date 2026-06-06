Democratic nominee for Indiana treasurer calls for greater transparency

Hamilton County Democratic Party Chair Josh Lowry’s first impression of Coumba Kebe was in a TikTok video she made breaking down Medicaid policies for Hoosiers, he told delegates at Saturday’s Indiana Democratic State Convention in Indianapolis.

Before she was officially tapped to be the Democratic nominee for Indiana treasurer, he praised Kebe for her ability, as in that video, to break down large policies and ideas to help people understand them.

“I’ve watched our state government dismantle our support infrastructure for some of the most vulnerable populations and then turn around and publicly celebrate savings on the backs of Hoosier sufferings,” Kebe said in her acceptance speech.

Kebe, 31, of Noblesville, said her journey to the nomination began with that series of informative clips on TikTok about the changes she believed were needed in the health-care field.

“I think taking those skills into this is really important—not just being young but also a regular person who knows how to communicate with regular people,” Kebe told TheStatehouseFile.com. “Not making ourselves these distant politicians who can’t communicate.”

Kebe never intended to become a politician, but her video series, born out of her experiences working in home health care, caught the notice of former state Sen. J.D. Ford, currently running for the congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, and Tiffany Stoner, vying for a seat in the Indiana House of Representatives against incumbent Becky Cash.

“Over 19,000 vulnerable adults and children are currently sitting on our Medicaid waiver waiting list,” said Kebe. “Our rural communities are losing some of their only hospital systems.”

As Indiana treasurer, her responsibilities would involve several key duties, including managing state funds, protecting taxpayer dollars and overseeing state debt.

“This moment is bigger than any one campaign at a time when so many Hoosiers are struggling to afford basic health care, child care, housing and the most basic necessities in life,” said Kebe. “We cannot afford to lose sight of why we are here in this moment.

“I’m running for state treasurer because I believe this office can be about much more than just spreadsheets and investment reports.”

A Democrat has not served as Indiana treasurer since 1979. Kebe understands she is facing an uphill battle, but she said it’s one worth fighting for the future of the Democratic Party and its values.

“I know this great state is capable of being a place where every child can have the opportunity to succeed and where families can stay in the communities they know and love,” said Kebe, “where the government actually works for the people and not around them.”

Savannah Shotwell is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news site powered by Franklin College journalism students.

