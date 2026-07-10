More Natural Resources Commission members quit as public input concerns continue

Two more members of the Indiana Natural Resources Commission have resigned, continuing a shakeup on the panel that historically worked in coordination with the Department of Natural Resources on policy.

“Unfortunately, I no longer believe that public input plays the significant role it once did in the Commission’s work,” wrote 20-year member Phil French in a letter to Gov. Mike Braun. “Because of that, I believe it is the appropriate time for me to step aside and allow someone whose views are more aligned with the current direction of the Commission to serve.”

Jane Ann Stautz, NRC vice chair, also resigned. She didn’t indicate a reason for leaving in her letter but championed public participation and transparency in government.

“I strongly encourage future Commission members to continue fostering meaningful citizen engagement, promoting transparency in rulemaking and regulatory decisions, and maintaining the public trust that is essential to good governance,” she wrote.

Their resignations follow those of longtime chair Bryan Poynter and member Bart Herriman in June. In searing letters to the governor, they decried actions by Braun’s DNR.

“Since the appointment of Alan Morrison as director of DNR, it has become apparent that an agency that thrived on transparency and engaging the public to foster sound public policy has become a cabal in which citizen input has been stifled,” Herriman wrote.

At the commission’s March meeting, board members learned Morrison alone had begun posting preliminary approvals to rules, which is allowed under state administrative code. Historically, though, the group would preliminary propose rules before voting to adopt them.

The result of the change: the board would have to vote to approve rules it had not previously seen without being able to make edits. To give input, members would have to attend public hearings.

In response, the DNR said the letters weren’t accurate reflections of the relationship between the department, commission and public. The DNR also said Morrison’s method expedites the rule-making process, “while still ensuring that commission members retain full opportunity for review, input, and final approval.”

The 12-member board has six citizen members selected by the governor, three members from state agencies, the DNR director, the chair of the NRC advisory council and a representative from the Indiana Academy of Science.

Braun reappointed members John Wright and Tom Kelley in July. He added two new members: Heather Setser of Patoka Lake Marina & Lodging and Kevin Mahan, a former lawmaker.

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