Indiana eyes nuclear energy program to meet power needs

A new nuclear readiness program aims to prepare communities interested in nuclear power.

Officials say it’s part of an effort to bring more energy to the grid and attract investment.

State officials, including Governor Mike Braun and Energy Secretary Suzanne Jaworowski announced the new program at a forum about the future of nuclear energy and artificial intelligence this week.

That forum also included Patty Liao, who works in clean energy procurement for Meta, the technology conglomerate behind Facebook. Liao explained that as the company aims to bring roughly 30 data centers online across the country, they need energy.

“Our data centers need firm baseload power. Nuclear provides exactly that: clean, reliable, around the clock,” she said. “Meta is committed to being the kind of energy user that strengthens the grid and the community, not in spite of our growth, but because of how we choose to grow.”

Meta is in the process of building a $10 billion data center in Lebanon, Indiana at the LEAP district.

Speaking at the event, Braun said energy affordability has been a key consideration for new data centers.

“We need to make sure that you don't impact the regular ratepayer of businesses and families, and you show how you're going to bring prices down,” he told the crowd.

In March , the governor touted a 100% energy generation agreement with Meta.

But to meet the growing energy demands, Braun and others are increasingly turning to nuclear generation.

“I think it's going to be the new base load,” Braun said.

Indiana has been considering renewed investment in nuclear power for years, centered around small modular reactors . Proponents say they are cheaper and safer than existing nuclear reactors. The state legislature this year passed a law to eliminate some oversight for nuclear projects.

Jaworowski said the vision is to bring both data centers and nuclear energy to select communities that have shown interest.

“This is what we want to do, so that these hubs are placed in local areas where they want them,” she said. “They're celebrated, and they can thrive and bring the jobs, prosperity, and energy security to our state.”

Jaworowski said the program is part of Indiana’s “all of the above” approach to bringing more energy to the grid.

State officials also say the readiness program will reduce risk for developers by ensuring communities are open to nuclear investment before projects move forward. Officials hope the promise of good-paying jobs and a stable employer will make communities more willing to align to nuclear goals.

Jaworowski said the program engages communities by asking them to take clear steps through the state program.

“Then there's preparedness, creating government resolutions, saying out loud in public, we are interested in bringing nuclear power to our community.”

Numerous Hoosier communities have pushed back on data center development during the past year.