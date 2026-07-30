Former Purdue President Mitch Daniels returns as interim, prepares for semester ahead

As Purdue University in Indianapolis prepares for the fall semester, interim President Mitch Daniels talks about future endeavors.

Daniels, who had previously served as president, has once again stepped into the position following the resignation of former President Mung Chiang.

As the recently appointed chair of the Purdue Research Foundation, Daniels said the acquisition of a STEM building on the Northeast side of Indianapolis will further research opportunities.

“We do have firm plans to grow the Indianapolis campuses as quickly as possible, and it's going to need research space,” Daniels said. “It was opportunistic, really. High quality space, available, at a really good price.”

On the topic of growing Purdue’s Indianapolis campus, Daniels said he hopes that the student population will continue to grow following the 2024 split from Indiana University.

“To bring more of those students into contact with this city, with its businesses, and its quality of life, in hopes of capturing more of them for the state's future… I think it's a big opportunity that we have,” Daniels said.

The university has launched a search for its 14th President.

Purdue University starts classes in Indianapolis and West Lafayette on August 24.