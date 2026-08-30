Weekend events oppose ICE detention, held across Indiana

In Indiana, more than 60 events this weekend protested U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in Miami Correctional Facility.

Across the street from the prison Saturday, Aug. 29, about a dozen people engaged with drivers on their way to a nearby air show. Some drivers honked and pulled over to take pictures.

Indiana announced its two-year contract to house up to 1,000 male ICE detainees at Miami Correctional Facility Aug. 2025. In response, a group of multi-faith leaders launched monthly vigils at the prison Aug. 26. This week marks a year of protests.

People traveled from all over the state to take part in the Saturday rally at Miami Correctional. Audri Svay drove from North Manchester. She said it was important to her to attend the rally outside the prison.

“I think it’s easy with everything that’s going on to get caught up in all the other things and to forget that there are injustices that are still happening, even though you may not see them, even though they may not be happening to you,” Svay said. “They are happening, and they’re happening in your community.”

Indiana Organizing Project, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and Indivisible Central Indiana coordinated the rallies. Michael Polera helped arrange the one at Miami Correctional. He said even if some of the events have small attendance numbers, it’s important to have gatherings across the state.

“The travesties are going on all over the state. It’s our neighbors, it’s our coworkers, it’s families being affected, children being affected – and families matter,” Polera said. “So when we bring it to our hometowns and our small towns, then people kind of understand it’s all of us. We’re all in this together.”

State agreement with ICE to use prison to hold detainees

The first group of detainees arrived at the maximum security prison in October.

The ACLU of Indiana, politicians, churches and immigrant rights organizations have since questioned health conditions and called for the state to terminate the agreement.

Accusations focus on two detainee deaths and multiple inmate reports of mistreatment.

In February, guards found Lorth Sim, 59, from Cambodia without a pulse and not breathing. Intake forms show he had a history of diabetes.

In March, Tuan Van Bui, 55, from Vietnam died following a medical emergency in his housing unit. Guards also found him unresponsive. Van Bui reported a history of asthma and hypertension during intake.

Last month, the ACLU of Indiana filed a pair of lawsuits accusing healthcare providers and officers at Miami Correctional of “cruel and unconstitutional” mistreatment.

The complaints, filed in federal district court for detainee Andranik Grigoryan, allege a lack of medical care resulting in injury and the use of unreasonable force against the plaintiff.

The ACLU named the Indiana Department of Correction and private healthcare contractor Centurion Health of Indiana in the lawsuits.

IDOC declined to comment and referred questions to ICE. Centurion Health of Indiana did not respond to a request for comment by publication.

ICE did not answer WFYI's questions about conditions at Miami Correctional.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did respond to a request for comment.

“Any claim that there are subprime conditions at ICE facilities are FALSE. In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens,” DHS told WFYI in an email.

DHS said detainees are provided with “proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.”

As of the date of publication, mistreatment has not been legally verified.

Following reports from IndyStar, Governor Mike Braun called for an investigation into operations at the facility.

Representative André Carson conducted a congressional oversight tour in April and joined faith leaders and immigrant rights advocates in their call to end the detention agreement.

“Weekend of Public Witness”

Indiana residents held protest events Friday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 31. They included vigils, teach-ins and additional efforts to support immigrants in Indiana.

At the Indianapolis Public Library Michigan Road branch, dozens gathered outside Friday evening. That event featured a donation drive, specifically for participants to bring food and household items for Haitian immigrants.

Thousands of Haitians in Indiana lost their legal status to work and live in the U.S. in July, when the Trump Administration terminated Haiti's temporary protection status designation.

Amy Guzman is with Westside Indy Indivisible Resistance Movement and helped organize the rally. She said there are Haitian neighbors who can’t afford food or pay bills and are afraid to leave their homes. Donations will be delivered directly to them.

Guzman said it’s a starting point.

“We got a few things. I know the library probably has more, but it’s, to me it’s about awareness,” Guzman said. “And once you start the ball rolling … then hopefully more people will get involved.”

Sunday afternoon people strolled along the Monon Trail in Caramel. Just off the path, a self-guided walkthrough of educational signs explained U.S. immigration policy and outlined concerns about detention conditions.

At the end of the display several local organizations, including Indivisible Carmel, From Strangers to Neighbors and Food not Bombs, had information about ways to support local immigrant communities.

Courtney Osters with Indiana Organizing Project helped organize the event and said she felt it was well received.

“I hope we don’t need to have another event on this topic,” Osters said.

She also said she will continue to organize similar events if needed.