Want a say in Indiana's next budget? Here's how to tell your state lawmaker

Indiana Senate Democrats are hosting a series of statewide listening sessions throughout the next two months as they head into the upcoming 2027 legislative session.

Senate leaders want to hear from voters about their top concerns as lawmakers begin deciding what will be in the next two-year budget.

Senate Democrat minority leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said that concerns around the cost of childcare, housing, healthcare and utilities are all issues they plan to prioritize.

“These affordability concerns are what the Senate Democratic Caucus wants to hone in on, is tell us your story and what we need to know going into this 2027 budget cycle,” Yoder said.

The first listening session is on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the P30 at the Post Banquet Hall in Indianapolis’s Far Eastside at 6 p.m.

Other upcoming listening sessions include:

Saturday, Sept. 12: New Albany

Friday, Sept. 18: Fishers

Saturday, Sept. 19: Zionsville

Saturday, Sept. 26: Highland

Saturday, Oct. 3: Elkhart

Saturday, Oct. 10: Fort Wayne

Saturday, Oct. 17: Portage

Future session times and locations will be announced closer to the scheduled date.

Indiana lawmakers determine the state’s budget every two years. The next budget will allocate funding for K-12 education, Medicaid, higher education, childcare, state agencies and other major state programs.

The legislative session is expected to begin in early January.