West Nile virus found in dozens of Indiana counties. Here's how to protect yourself

West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in 34 counties across Indiana, including Greene County, as health officials urge residents to take precautions when going outside to guard against bites.

West Nile virus is spread by infected mosquitoes and can cause mild symptoms like vomiting or body aches in some people. For a small group of people, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Anyone who experiences fever, confusion, or a stiff neck after mosquito exposure is advised to contact a healthcare provider. There are no vaccinations or specific medications that protect against West Nile.

Those with weakened immune systems and over the age of 60 are considered to be at higher risk for the severe form of West Nile.

“All Hoosiers should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites while outdoors,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver. “The risk for mosquito-borne diseases won’t go away until the first hard freeze this fall.”

The Indiana Department of Health has detected the highest concentrations of the virus in northern and Central Indiana, but much of the state shows at least some amount of activity according to the state’s dashboard .

The first human case of West Nile virus for 2026 was reported in late August in Allen County. There were 39 cases of West Nile reported in 2025.

Shari Lewis is the health administrator for Greene County, west of Bloomington. She said the state notified them that West Nile has been found in the county.

“I think that people should be prepared to deal with West Nile every year, and if we all kick in and do our part, we can reduce the risk,” she said.

Lewis said people should follow the three D’s: drain, dress, and defend

“If there's standing water, at least throw that water out every three days. When it comes to dress, you're gonna cover up outdoors,” she said. “When it’s hot, wear your bug spray.”

State officials also warned residents in areas impacted by flooding to take extra precautions, since mosquitoes could be breeding in any standing water caused by severe weather.

Here are other steps state and local health departments are advising residents to take:

Cover, empty, or drain any standing water. That includes covering swimming pools, dumping water from buckets, dog bowls or tires.

Unclog gutters and empty flower pots

Install screens on doors and windows

Wear insect repellent and protective clothes as much as possible

Look for containers that can hold water

