2026 Voter Guide: Indiana's 4th Congressional District

Jeremy Reuben: I'm joined by Drew Cox, who is running as the Democratic candidate for Indiana's fourth congressional district. Thanks for sitting down with me.

Drew Cox: Thanks for having me, Jeremy. It's great to be here.

Reuben: Can you start by telling voters what your top priorities would be if elected?

Cox: The top priorities for the district I live in are, I believe, access and affordability for healthcare, an affordable economy, and I think overall just corruption in government broadly speaking.

Reuben: So, what policy changes could you advocate for with respect to federal spending?

Cox: Well, with with DOGE, we had that the idea of cutting waste was a great idea, except for DOGE really didn't cut the wasteful things that I think a lot of the American public worry about, which is defense spending.

We have a defense budget that's ballooned to over $1 trillion a year now, and it gets bigger every single year. So that would have been a good opportunity. That defense spending has doubled since like 2005 or 2006.*

Other reforms would include regulating — I think ICE. Their budget has ballooned from, they used to get about 10 billion dollars a year, and now with the big beautiful bill, they received a slush fund of about 75 billion. So that's two things. Are we talking with, specifically, just with budgets? Or reforms more broadly?

*Editor's note: The defense budget is higher but not quite doubled .

Reuben: It's more or less up to your discretion. We can talk big budgets. We can do littler things, but I think we were trying to get a big picture.

Cox: OK, so data centers need to be regulated as well. So those in, the, in the fourth district, we have a lot of data centers. We have moratoriums on data centers, and we have no comprehensive plan for how much water they consume. We have no sort of speed limit for that.

We have no amount of, we have nothing that kind of prevents them from passing their utility costs onto consumers, and that's a big concern right now, is the cost of power.

And so I think that our campaign would definitely support a moratorium on building data centers until we have some sort of regulations in place that hold them to a certain standard of you know water consumption and, and a standard that keeps them from passing their electrical costs onto consumers, and just overall standards that make them work for the communities that they are in, as opposed to taking away, you know, from the communities that they're in.

Reuben: Can you explain your current thinking around United States foreign policy and what approach would benefit your constituents in Indiana?

Cox: I think the first thing when I think of foreign policy is the war in Iran, and I definitely support withdrawing from that as soon as possible. I think that that has caused, at this point, enough destruction that we probably don't, won't be able to tell to ascertain what all the destruction is.

So, and, what's happened with that, is it's caused the Strait of Hormuz to be closed, which has caused the flow of goods to stop, so the cost of things have gone up. The cost of fuel is not going to be going down for a few years for farmers. Fertilizer passes through that strait, so that's going to be an increased cost for farmers, which is a huge part of the fourth district in Indiana in general.

I believe that we, as a nation, should not be giving any more aid to Israel based on what's happening in Gaza right now. I think that Ukraine is a nation that is suffering because they're kind of the scapegoat of, well, they're they're the victim, the victims of a Russian invasion.

But as the war prolong, is prolonged, it doesn't help them much at all. So, I support Ukraine. I support ultimately ending the war and doing things that help them end the war as opposed to sustaining it.

So, a foreign policy that treats other countries as not as enemies, like we've we've kind of treated China in this defamatory way, and as a result, they have you know pulled their market share of soybeans. So they are not buying our soybeans. So our farmers are going to have to come up with new ways to generate revenue because we've, you know, lost that market share, and it's because we've treated China like an adversary.

So if we treat other countries like you know — not like enemies — and more like partners, then that would help our country have better, you know, free market dealings throughout the world.

Reuben: Are there any concrete changes to healthcare that you would push for in office?

Cox: I 100% support Medicare-for-All, and the the plan that Bernie has written up that's in committee right now is good. I think it probably could go further to address rural health issues, but I definitely think that the the system we have now is not working. The system we have now allows for 500,000 roughly medical bankruptcies per year.

I have multiple family members that have been kicked off of Medicaid, which means a lot of people in my family are feeling the effects of being kicked off Medicaid, and that happened at the same time that we passed the Big Beautiful Bill last summer. So that was, you know, I feel it's a gigantic moral crisis.

It's an issue of right and wrong. And I think that the U.S. government has a responsibility to promote the general, general welfare of its citizens. And as a result, the, the government should really prioritize healthcare and should prioritize taking care of everyone. But we have a system that is profitized, and we need to remove — I believe — remove the idea of profit from healthcare.

Reuben: Many voters told us they don't think today's politicians listen to their constituents. Why do you think that is, and how would you address the concern?

Cox: We're already addressing it because we're having town halls in every county in the district. So there are 16 counties in the fourth district, and Jim Baird is the incumbent. And so I made a vow that if I, if I made it past the primary in May, I would have a town hall in every single county, and also step down from teaching at Purdue.

And so we have all these town halls scheduled. We've had three already. We have 13 left to go. We've invited the incumbent. He is has not showed up at any of the first three. We don't expect him to show up at the remaining 13. He has, is going to rely on the fact that this district has been Republican for 30 some straight years, and so he's going to continue to not be present.

He's going to continue to not debate me. He's going to not appear at a town hall, and I think that we're making some progress, showing people that I am going to be there for the constituents. I am, have a very robust town hall campaign, and also door knocking, canvassing, phone banking.

So we're very much trying to be accountable and present for the district. And it's going to take a lot of that to, to turn this district blue for the first time in, you know, 30 — over 30 years.

Reuben: What kinds of policies would you support to strengthen the working and middle classes in District Four?

Cox: I think that for the working and middle classes, we, for one, Congress, you know, is supposed to be in charge of tariffs, and tariffs have made prices too high for the middle class. I also support raising the minimum wage.

I mean, it's been $7.25 for almost 20 years. So the price of diesel and the, you know, and the minimum wage are pretty close to the same — which is, you know, pretty unbelievable to me.

So I immediately support raising the minimum wage again, treating other countries like partners instead of adversaries — like China for instance — and that would allow us to have, you know, better free market exchanges with other countries, and, you know, trade policies that benefit United States workers, yeah.

Reuben: Thank you so much, Drew. That's all the time we have. Thank you for sitting with me.

Cox: Sweet. Thank you very much for having me, Jeremy.