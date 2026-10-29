Early voting numbers are up around the state before the 2026 midterm

Early voting is up across Indiana ahead of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

A week from the 2026 midterm, people across the state submitted 476,802 ballots. That’s 61,345 more than the 415,547 ballots cast at the same point before the 2022 midterm election.

More people are voting early in person.

In-person early voting saw a roughly one-third increase. People cast 296,792 early in-person ballots at this time in 2022. This year, people submitted 405,786 early ballots by the same time.

Mail-in voting went down, from one midterm to the next, by over 43%. At this time in 2022, people mailed 113,808 ballots. This year, people have mailed 64,721.

Marion County’s early voting data matches the statewide turnout.

Seven days before the midterm election, Marion County residents had submitted 13,145 more votes than in 2022.

Also aligned with state data — mail-in voting is down over 41% from 2022 to 2026.

In-person voting nearly doubled in Indianapolis – from 20,789 to 40,867 ballots so far in 2026.

You can find information about voting and who will be on your ballot on WFYI’s 2026 Voter Guide . More information about absentee voting can be found at vote.indy.gov .