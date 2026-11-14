Butler Blue V introduced as newest Butler University mascot

The newest member of the Butler Bulldog family mascots was introduced Friday at a campus fan event.

Butler Blue V, or Blue V, is the fifth mascot in the University’s Live Mascot Program. He serves as an ambassador for the university. The 13-week-old red fawn English bulldog puppy, will make appearances around campus as well as school events.

Butler alumna April Kirts is Blue V's handler. She takes care of the puppy and manages his calendar of appearances.

“We're really being intentional about making sure that as a puppy he's getting these experiences that will help him as a mascot further down the road so that he's happy and healthy in his career for as long as possible,” Kirts said.

This is part of Kirts’ first full-time job as a graduate of Butler University. She’s said she’s excited for the opportunity to work with Blue V, because she knows how much a mascot's presence on campus means for students.

“We’ll walk around campus, students can come up to him and pet him,” Kirts said, “and we’ll go to events, sports events, really any way that we can support the Butler community by showing up and adding that friendly face for people.”

Kirts said Blue IV, who retired earlier this year after nearly seven years of service at the university, was a huge part of the Butler experience for her.

The puppy made his first official appearance at the men's basketball game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hinkle Fieldhouse this week.