The federal government is offering states more time to prepare for Medicaid work requirements.

But Indiana officials say the state isn’t eligible because of state law- and they plan to move forward with work requirements as an estimated 58,000 are at risk of losing coverage.

Enrollees who are not exempt from the requirements starting Jan. 1, will need to work 80 hours a month in order to qualify for Medicaid. Those requirements can be met with work, education, or volunteering.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced in November they would offer a “hold harmless” period through Jun. 30, 2027. The federal grace period would give states and Medicaid members time to streamline the work requirement process - keeping even those not meeting requirements from getting disenrolled.

“States that implement the hold harmless period will assess whether individuals meet the work requirement or are excluded from it, but they will not deny applications or disenroll otherwise eligible individuals solely for failure to meet the requirement,” a CMS press release explained.

But Indiana passed its own separate work requirement law last year, complicating any possible delay.

In a statement to WFYI, Marcus Barlow with the Family and Social Services Administration, or FSSA, said the state reviewed how the federal and state statute interacted.

“While the updated federal guidance affords states additional flexibility, FSSA's actions must remain consistent with state statutes that require implementation of the work requirements by January 1,” Barlow said.

Barlow urged Medicaid members to create a benefits portal to manage their coverage as work requirements move forward.

“The agency remains committed to providing clear information, resources, and support to help members successfully navigate implementation and avoid unnecessary disruptions in coverage,” he wrote.

Not everyone is convinced that Indiana is unable to participate in the grace period.

Adam Mueller is Executive Director of the Indiana Justice Project. He disagreed that the state cannot offer members a grace period.

“This is not a delay in implementation,” he said. “This is not saying oh we're not doing the work requirements. It's just saying you're not going to be penalized”

Mueller said that because the state is still technically implementing the law on Jan. 1, there’s no reason they can’t take advantage of the hold harmless timeline.

“You still have to do the assessments. You still have to send the notices. All those things that state and federal law have compelled are still at play,” he said. “The key is that you're not going to be penalized if you don't deny or terminate coverage.”

Mueller called the implementation of the grace period a “no brainer” to help keep people enrolled and reduce the number of people who erroneously use coverage.