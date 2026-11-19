The Libertarian Party of Indiana is poised to lose ballot access in Indiana after receiving less than 2% of the vote in the secretary of state race.

It’s something the party has held in Indiana since 1994.

Independent candidates in Indiana have to get voter signatures equal to 2% of the vote total from the last secretary of state race in order to appear on the ballot. In 2026, that number was about 37,000 signatures, which some have argued is prohibitive to many independent candidates.

The Libertarian State Central Committee sent a statement to WFYI saying they are not making assumptions about ballot access until the 2026 election is certified.

Still, Kristin Alexander, secretary of the party, said there was no denying the challenges ahead.

“Whatever the final results may be, our commitment to LPIN, to the principles that brought us together, and to the people of Indiana remains unchanged,” she said in a statement. “Our purpose has never been simply to maintain a place on the ballot, but to ensure that the voices and perspectives we represent continue to have a place in Indiana's political conversation.”

During this year’s midterm election Libertarians faced a second third party led by Greg Ballard. Ballard used his secretary of state race to win ballot access for a newly formed Lincoln Party .

Unofficial results show Ballard won roughly 3.6% of the vote. Shillings won just under 2%.

Alexander acknowledged that the Libertarian Party vote totals and the newly formed Lincoln Party vote totals, when combined, seem to mirror the votes won by Libertarians in 2022.

The Libertarian secretary of state candidate that year, Jeff Mauer, won 5.6% of the vote .

Alexander said she believes the results indicate a meaningful interest in a third party in Indiana.

“To us, this suggests that Indiana has a consistent base of voters who are looking for alternatives to the two-party system,” she wrote.

Indiana elections have to be certified by Nov. 24.