2016 Indiana General Assembly

-
As enrollment drops in the state’s rural schools, educators are left with a big challenge – find money to teach the kids who remain.Indiana Public…
-
During this year’s legislative session, Indiana lawmakers voted to codify – or put into law - the state’s health insurance program for low income…
-
The panel re-writing the state’s school standardized assessment met for the second time Tuesday.However, members are unsure of their vision for the…
-
The 22-member panel tasked with developing a new standardized assessment test to replace the ISTEP will begin meeting soon.Lawmakers mandated the ISTEP…
-
During the past decade, school districts across the state have cut bus routes to save money, meaning getting to and from school is a much bigger chore.A…
-
The abrupt death of legislation aimed at balancing religious freedom with gay, lesbian and bisexual civil rights left many civil rights advocates…
-
Both the Indiana House and the Senate overwhelmingly approved bills that would block someone convicted of a drug crime from buying certain cold medicines…
-
The Indiana Senate killed a bill Tuesday that would have protected lesbian, gay, and bisexual Hoosiers from discrimination.The final version of the bill…
-
While Indiana lawmakers are considering different ways to reduce production of methamphetamine, police officers across the state are doing what they can…