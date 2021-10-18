2018 elections

-
We already know of one New Year’s resolution for West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis – his plan to seek a fourth term in office. But some Ask The Mayor…
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski describes himself as a “more conservative Democrat” when outlining his political philosophy. His party won a number of…
Republican Julie Roush won the race for Tippecanoe County Clerk Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Vicky Woeste by nearly 5,000 votes.Both candidates had…
Tippecanoe County's 2018 Election Day featured the best turnout in years and saw some surprises, including an incumbent State Representative going down to…
Longtime sheriff’s department employee Bob Goldsmith shocked many by defeating West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski in Tuesday’s Tippecanoe County…
Audiologist Chris Campbell has unseated Republican incumbent Sally Siegrist in the race to represent West Lafayette in the Indiana House of…
Incumbent State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) easily won his bid for the Indiana Senate’s District 22 seat Tuesday, topping Democratic opponent Sherry…
The outgoing Tippecanoe County clerk says there’s no recourse for voters whose votes, cast at a West Lafayette supermarket over the weekend, may have been…
On the eve of Wednesday’s start to early voting, election security was at the forefront of the Tippecanoe County Clerk’s debate.Democratic law professor…
As WBAA set up its mini-golf conversations about this year’s local elections, every single candidate responded in some way. Unfortunately, not every one…