A panel of federal judges heard arguments Wednesday on a case challenging Governor Mike Pence’s attempt to withhold funds from programs helping Syrian…
The U.S. Supreme Court threw out an appeals court decision on Monday that denied the University of Notre Dame’s religious objections to the contraception…
The federal judge who declared Indiana‘s gay marriage ban unconstitutional has reinstated part of a separate marriage lawsuit against the state.In an…
4:10 p.m. UPDATE:Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports the earlier stay in the case is still in effect, meaning same-sex couples wanting to…
Days after a federal appeals court upheld the state's 'right to work' law, the Indiana Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday in two cases…
The 7th Circuit Court of appeals does not have a timeline on when it will rule in the lawsuits again Indiana and Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage bans.A…
Under the sweltering midday sun in Lafayette, a crowd of more than 50 people wiped perspiration from their brows as they waited for Indiana marriage…
The Indiana Attorney General’s office says it hasn’t decided whether to appeal a ruling allowing atheist leaders to solemnize marriages in the state.…
Ten states have joined Indiana‘s appeal of a federal judge‘s ruling that same-sex marriage in the state should be legal.In a friend-of-the-court brief,…
The status of marriages between same sex couples in Indiana is still up in the air after a federal appeals court Friday stopped same-sex marriages until…