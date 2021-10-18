A-F Grading

-
The Indiana State Board of Education this week will hold public hearings at two failing schools in Northwest Indiana to determine the future of the…
-
The State Board of Education released A-F grades for school corporations at its monthly meeting Wednesday, which reflect the hold harmless approach the…
-
As the 2016 General Assembly began Tuesday, legislators announced two education bills they say will be expedited through the legislative process to help…
-
The Department of Education is praising efforts in Indiana’s Senate to address school accountability this session, following a rocky year for the state’s…
-
Indiana schools are one step closer to seeing their ISTEP+ results from last spring. During their meeting Wednesday, the State Board of Education approved…
-
Governor Pence says he's not ruling out modifying Indiana's school accountability grades to adjust for the transition to new state standards, but says he…
-
Gov. Mike Pence says he’s working with legislators to ensure Indiana’s transition to new academic standards and a new standardized test shouldn’t affect…
-
During their monthly meeting Wednesday, Indiana’s State Board of Education plans to which scores count as passing grades for last year’s statewide ISTEP+…
-
There’s been much gnashing of teeth recently about the grades assigned to Indiana schools.Some say a delay in releasing ISTEP scores should release…
-
Indiana’s new A-to-F school letter grade model was given final approval Friday when Attorney General Greg Zoeller and others signed off on its use during…