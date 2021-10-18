-
The Indiana Democratic Party teamed up with doctors to share stories about the impact the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, has had on Hoosiers. The…
-
More than 3 million Americans lost access to employer-sponsored health insurance during the summer months of the pandemic, according to a recent study by…
-
About a dozen protesters gathered at the Tippecanoe County courthouse Friday to speak out against the latest Affordable Care Act repeal bill, currently…
-
A newly-released report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts 24 million people will lose insurance coverage if the proposed GOP…
-
The House Republicans’ replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act—otherwise known as Obamacare—would gradually phase out enrollment in Medicaid…
-
Approximately 1,000 Hoosiers showed up in Indianapolis Sunday to protest congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally was organized…
-
Even though many Hoosiers will be facing increased prices and fewer options on the Affordable Care Act’s federal health insurance exchange next year,…
-
Open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act exchange begins Nov. 1. But how much Hoosiers will pay on the ACA marketplace depends on many factors —…
-
Indiana University Health Plans, which provides insurance to approximately 23,000 Hoosiers, is the latest company to announce it won’t be offering…
-
Four out of the six insurance companies planning to offer coverage to Hoosiers through the federal healthcare exchange next year are proposing…