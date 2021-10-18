-
Union leaders are shifting their focus to the election in the continuing fallout from Carrier's decision to move 1,400 jobs from Indiana to Mexico.They…
-
As many as a thousand union members and supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied outside the Indiana Statehouse Friday in…
-
Lafayette area residents can experience what it’s like to live in poverty. A simulation is set for tonight, sponsored by the Northwest Central Labor…
-
Hoosier voters would decide if Indiana becomes the 23rd Right-To-Work state under a plan from House Democrats.The party wants to place the issue on the…
-
Radio and television commercials will begin airing across the state encouraging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators to urge them to oppose the…
-
Right-To-Work legislation is expected to be proposed during Indiana’s upcoming General Assembly session.However, union groups and others are pushing back…