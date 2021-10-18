-
Alcoa is celebrating the launch of construction of its state-of-the-art aluminum lithium casting plant.The company held a groundbreaking this morning at…
Four companies are getting incentives for expanding or bringing their business to Lafayette.The city council signed off on tax abatements for Alcoa,…
Area Plan Commission members voted in support of two rezoning requests for developments in Greater Lafayette.The first will allow Alcoa to expand…
Wabash National is looking to increase its production in Lafayette.The company is seeking a tax abatement from the city to begin manufacturing vacuum tank…
Alcoa is locating its new full-production aluminum lithium casting facility here.The $90 million investment will bring 75 new jobs. The new facility will…