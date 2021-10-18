-
A Senate panel voted Wednesday to get rid of proposed alcohol regulations that would have governed where alcohol is housed in stores and who’s legally…
West Lafayette’s mayor wants to give people more places to have an adult beverage – as long as those new establishments follow some stricter rules than…
Indiana lawmakers taking a comprehensive look at the state’s alcohol laws gave industry representatives a chance to weigh in during a Tuesday study…
A recent study finds the taste of alcohol is closely linked to addiction markers in the brain. The research project from a team at the IU School of…
The Indiana State Fair sold alcohol for the first time since the 1940s in 2014 – but only at a beer and wine exhibition closed to anyone under 21. And…
Educating young people about Indiana’s Lifeline Law has a new focus this year – text to 911.The Lifeline Law provides immunity from underage drinking…
The Indiana Senate Tuesday passed a bill that would allow Indiana microbreweries to manufacture more alcohol per year.Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) says…
As bars and breweries stock up for New Year‘s Eve, some will use an app from a Carmel company to make sure they‘re not tapped out. Because you can‘t see…
Indiana State Excise Police will be on the lookout for alcohol-related offenses as college students return to campus for the fall semester. Corporal…
About 40 Indiana craft brewers and wineries will be the first to serve alcohol at the State Fair in nearly 70 years.The fair began accepting applications…