-
It's not the first time Tesla has made over-the-air changes to its cars. The boost gave customers' cars an extra 30 to 40 miles — but the batteries will lose their extra juice this weekend.
-
A new West Lafayette law could extensively regulate private and commercial drone-flying in the city limits.The West Lafayette city council is set to hear…
-
Cyber Monday means a burst of activity at Amazon's four Indiana shipping centers.With fulfillment centers in Indianapolis, Whitestown, Plainfield and…
-
The online retailer Amazon is looking to hire more than 2,000 Hoosiers for full-time jobs in its warehouses. Amazon spokeswoman Nina Lindsey says the…
-
There was a brief moment at the ribbon-cutting for the new Amazon pickup location that spoke to the debate surrounding it.Purdue President Mitch Daniels,…
-
This month’s conversation with Mitch Daniels is all about relationships.We ask Purdue’s president how the school’s relationship with minority students is…
-
Some questions for this month's talk, which can be heard in its entirety from 12:00-12:30 and 6:00-6:30 on WBAA News Wednesday:You responded Monday to the…
-
At least one West Lafayette textbook retailer says he’s not happy with Wednesday’s announcement of an agreement between Purdue University and…
-
Purdue is entering a unique collaboration with Amazon.The university and company are launching the Purdue Student Store online.Students can order…
-
Hoosiers shopping on Amazon.com are now being charged sales taxes on their purchases. The online retailer’s new policy is part of a settlement it made…