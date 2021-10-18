-
A panel of federal judges heard arguments Wednesday on a case challenging Governor Mike Pence’s attempt to withhold funds from programs helping Syrian…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a class-action lawsuit challenging a law that prohibits sex offenders from entering schools to…
-
The Indiana Department of Correction (DOC) is set to appear in District Court Wednesday afternoon to answer allegations of mistreating mentally ill…
-
Former Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Jane Henegar will lead the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.She most recently taught political science at Butler…