Andy Downs

Indiana has historically ranked very low among the 50 states in voter turnout during primary elections, but that might not be the case this year.Indiana…
A working group convened by the Indiana General Assembly is recommending splitting up many of the functions of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort…
The Democratic races for president and for governor have clear frontrunners -- and prominent candidates considering late entries into the race.John…
State superintendent Glenda Ritz announced at the end of this year’s legislative session she might consider a run for governor.It’s looking like that…
If Angie‘s List CEO Bill Oesterle decides to challenge Governor Mike Pence in next year‘s primary election, one analyst says he will have his work cut out…
Governor Pence made the rounds with business leaders in New York City Tuesday to recruit investment to Indiana. But many believe he was also recruiting…
October 9 is the deadline to register to voter for the General Election in November.The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette is holding a series of…