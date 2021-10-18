-
ArcelorMittal announced it’s selling several northwest Indiana steel plants to an Ohio-based company in a deal worth nearly $1.5 billion. The sale was…
-
It’s been one year since a northwest Indiana steel facility’s spill into a Lake Michigan waterway — which killed about 3,000 fish and forced beaches to…
-
U.S. Steel had yet another oil leak on Friday. An official with the northwest Indiana company says it found a “light, intermittent oil sheen” near one of…
-
The U.S. Commerce Department is using a new monitoring system to shed light on how steel moves around the world. Industry watchers say it could drive…
-
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal, whose largest North American mill is at Indiana Harbor in East Chicago, is introducing a new high-strength steel for cars. It's…
-
Governor Mike Pence is backing U.S. Steel in calls for an investigation into China's steel industry. That's after the federal government imposed new…