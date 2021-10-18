-
WBAA's guest on The Wake-Up Call is Republican State Senator Brandt Hershman, of Buck Creek, Tippecanoe County.We've invited him to discuss his proposal…
Governor Mike Pence was able to declare almost total victory Thursday in the wake of the 2015 session despite early skepticism from the General Assembly…
Changes to the proposed balanced budget amendment swayed some lawmakers to support the measure Wednesday. The resolution would prohibit the legislature…
The Indiana Senate Tuesday passed a resolution to add a balanced budget amendment to the state’s constitution. Governor Mike Pence requested the measure…
The first draft of a balanced-budget amendment to Indiana‘s constitution is ready for a committee hearing in the Senate.Governor Pence called for a…
An Indiana state senator wants to change the way US senators are elected. Until the 17th Amendment was ratified a century ago, senators weren't elected…
Governor Mike Pence wants an amendment added to the Indiana Constitution requiring the state to always pass a balanced budget. That's one of the…
Legislators from Indiana and more than 30 other states will gather in Washington later this month for the next step in a push for a constitutional…