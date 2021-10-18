-
Former Senator Evan Bayh will seek to regain his old job, making the official announcement Wednesday that he’s joining the race for Indiana’s open U-S…
-
Democrat Baron Hill turned the campaign for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat on its head Monday when he dropped out -- leaving a path for former Senator…
-
Former Mitch Daniels chief of staff Eric Holcomb has quit the race for U.S. Senate.Holcomb formally pulled out of the race half an hour before the noon…
-
Indiana’s U.S. Senate race to replace Dan Coats will feature two contested primaries next spring after a longtime advocate for those with intellectual and…
-
Former Congressman Baron Hill (D- 9th) has announced he’ll seek the seat of retiring Republican Senator Dan Coats. Hill is the first Democratic candidate…
-
The field for the seat of the retiring Sen. Dan Coats (R-IN) may not be complete yet. Former Coats and Mitch Daniels chief of staff Eric Holcomb and Rep.…
-
The feeding frenzy sure to follow the announcement of a U.S. Senate seat coming open in Indiana commenced in earnest Wednesday, with a bevy of current and…