Longtime sheriff’s department employee Bob Goldsmith shocked many by defeating West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski in Tuesday’s Tippecanoe County…
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis is in a unique position to comment on an increasingly chippy Tippecanoe County sheriff’s race. He’s served on a police…
Law enforcement officials are revamping the Tippecanoe County jail’s visitation system, beginning next week.A web portal will allow scheduling of onsite…
West Lafayette’s State Street partially reopened, on time, last month, and drivers have begun getting used to the new traffic patterns.They’ve had a lot…
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department debuted its new use-of-force training technology Wednesday. The training involves setting up mock situations…
Though the announcement came a few days earlier than he’d planned, West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski says he’s running for Tippecanoe County…
Update, 1:10 p.m.: All public safety phone lines are fully functional at this time.Phone lines at Tippecanoe County’s public safety departments spent most…
Two local law enforcement agencies are joining police departments across the nation in equipping officers with an antidote to heroin overdoses.But not…
Inmates at the Tippecanoe County Jail will soon have access to expanded health care services.The county has entered into a contract with Muncie-based…
Inmates at the Tippecanoe County Jail could soon have access to expanded health care services.Newly-elected sheriff Barry Richard is continuing with a…