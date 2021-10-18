-
After a Purdue University and Wabash College football game with a 44-0 score in 1891 a sports writer for the Daily Argus headlined wrote in a headline,…
A new program airs Sunday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear a special…
During the first quarter of Saturday’s Purdue-Bowling Green matchup, things didn’t look promising. Right out of the gate, the Falcons executed an…
Purdue's football season came to an end, Tuesday, with a 58-14 loss to Oklahoma State in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. The Boilers ended the year 6-7 and have…
Purdue takes on Oklahoma State, Tuesday, in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. WBAA's Sam Klemet is in Dallas and previews the matchup and what the game means for…
A freshman helped Purdue’s men’s basketball team get back on track.A.J Hammons scored a team-high 15-points in the Boilermakers 66-56 win over Ball…
When Purdue Athletics Director Morgan Burke first met Darrell Hazell, he was a little bit surprised at the man standing in front of him."I thought he was…
Purdue went six minutes in the second half against Xavier without scoring a point. That stretch allowed the Musketeers to turn a two point deficit into a…
Purdue needed a Terone Johnson buzzer beating three pointer to take a slim one point lead over UNC Wilmington heading into halftime. During the final 20…
Purdue’s football season isn’t over, but the hope a “successful” one is in serious jeopardy.The Boilers 34-9 loss to Penn State is their fifth in a row,…