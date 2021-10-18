-
The Hancock County Public Library hopes to kick off its summer reading club by setting the world record for having the most people simultaneously…
-
Purdue currently has a “Dean of Students,” as many colleges do. But in the early part of the 20th Century, it had a “Dean of Women” – a position held, in…
-
The books we choose to keep and display—let alone read—can say a lot about who we are and how we see ourselves.In My Ideal Bookshelf, 100 leading cultural…
-
The Midwest Farmer's Daughter: In Search of an American Icon, published by Purdue University Press, unearths the untold history and renewed cultural…
-
Just before Christmas, Amazon infuriated booksellers with an app that allowed customers to check out prices in brick-and-mortar stores and then get a discount if they bought from Amazon instead. Now publishers and booksellers are looking for new ways to compete with the Goliath of online retailers.