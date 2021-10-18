-
The Tippecanoe County Council has appropriated an additional $80,000 for the Coroner’s Office.Coroner Donna Avolt says they have already spent more than…
-
The only new member of the Tippecanoe County Council says his previous experience is preparing him for his new role.Bryan Metzger, who won one of three…
-
Republicans will continue to hold all the seats on the Tippecanoe County Council.Incumbents Kevin Underwood and John Basham won re-election. Bryan Metzger…
-
WBAA's Kristin Malavenda details the campaigns of Republicans John Basham, Kevin Underwood, and Bryan Metzger and Democrat Robb Haywood.
-
Nineteen votes determined the final Republican candidate on the November ballot for the at-large Tippecanoe County Council seats.Bryan Metzger got the nod…