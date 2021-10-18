-
Thirty years from now, the way we feed livestock, pets, and even ourselves might include a lot more bugs. With the help of a more than $2 million grant…
-
New research from Indiana University scientists shines a light on what makes certain insects male or female. The study, published Monday in the journal…
-
Biologists studying dung beetles at Indiana University have won an award celebrating a 3-D image illustrating their work.The researchers' winning picture…
-
Indianapolis is enlisting its residents to help count bees, butterflies and other bugs as part of a crowdsourcing science initiative. The “City-Wide…
-
It took 93 people 10 years to complete, but a team led by Purdue University scientists has finally sequenced the deer tick genome, an achievement that may…
-
Bugs seem to be one of the biggest nuisances sometimes, especially in the winter months when ladybugs seem to infest our homes. But these two books shed a…
-
Termites have long been seen as unique in the animal kingdom – Think about it: how many other species can you name that digest wood? But until a few years…