-
The opening of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society takes place this Sunday at St. John's Episcopal Church. Returning is cellist Arkady Orlvosky and…
-
This Saturday the Lafayette Symphony presents Rock Stars including the winners of the annual Keller Competition. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Lily…
-
WBAA's John Claree recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, Executive Director, about the next Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society performance, Sunday, October 14…
-
Following their American Moments, the Neave Trio has released French Moments on Chandos Records. Capturing the sophistication, and romance of the 19th and…
-
WBAA’s John Clare talks with Sara Daly Brosman, who runs the Delphi Opera House in Delphi, and WBAA Development Director Rachel Lattimore. They’ll discuss…
-
Troika is an all-Russian Pentatone release featuring sonatas by Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff, and Prokofiev, along with new arrangements of Russian-themed…
-
When Ora, a choral group founded in 2014, began recording their Many Are the Wonders release in February 2016, they were sadden by the death of composer…
-
Mstislav Rostropovich was one of the great cellists of all time. Over 100 works were written for him by composers as diverse as Krzysztof Penderecki,…
-
Look no further for this year's song of the summer, it's Elinor Frey's latest release, Complete Cello Sonatas by Angelo Fiorè. An ideal combination of…
-
Mariel Roberts' sophomore release is Cartography dropping Friday, May 19 on New Focus recordings. It is magical to say the least, and filled with…