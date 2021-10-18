Centennial Neighborhood Investment Group LLC

-
The effort to tear down the old Midwest Rentals buildings in Lafayette’s Historic Centennial Neighborhood continues.A request for proposals last summer…
-
The partnership pushing for a new townhomes development in downtown Lafayette is still looking for someone to carry out their vision.The three entities…
-
Early results of a survey are giving some indication of what potential homeowners are looking for in a new Lafayette development.The group behind the…
-
A future housing development in downtown Lafayette is seeking proposals.Centennial Townhomes will be built on the former Midwest Rentals property at North…