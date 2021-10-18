-
During a Senate grilling of Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Price at the Georgia Representative’s confirmation hearing this week, Indiana…
-
Of 186,000 Medicare patients admitted to Indiana Hospitals in 2015, about one in six needed to return to the hospital within a month for different…
-
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate as many as 45 percent of nursing home residents’ visits to the hospital are potentially avoidable.…
-
Indiana will receive $9 million as a result of a settlement reached with drug producer Wyeth, which allegedly cheated multiple states’ Medicaid out of the…
-
The federal government will perform an emergency evaluation of the health care program for low-income Hoosiers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…
-
A diabetes prevention program developed in Central Indiana is the first preventative care program eligible for Medicare expansion. The initiative is now…
-
The deadline is rapidly approaching to sign up for a Marketplace insurance plan.Feb. 15 is the last day for enrollment for 2015 coverage.Cara James,…