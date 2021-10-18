-
Former Secretary of State Charlie White is still not eligible to run for state office after a ruling from the state Court of Appeals.In a unanimous…
An attorney for former Secretary of State Charlie White says Indiana law was misapplied when White was convicted in 2012 of six criminal counts stemming…
Arguably the most attention the Secretary of State’s office has received in the last four years was for the voter fraud scandal that ousted Charlie White,…
Indiana’s new secretary of state is Connie Lawson. The Republican will leave her position as state senator to take on the new role.Lawson has served as…
Indiana’s Governor will be allowed to hand pick the new Secretary of State.The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that former Secretary of State Charlie…
Ex-Secretary of State Charlie White’s permanent successor is closer to being named after the Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments in the case…
Ousted Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White plans to ask a judge to reduce his six felony convictions to misdemeanors at sentencing.It’s uncertain…
After deliberating for 10 hours, a Hamilton County jury found Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White guilty on six of seven charges.Those are submitting…
The criminal trial of Indiana's secretary of state is expected to begin today.Charlie White is accused of voter fraud.Prosecutors say he knowingly…
A Marion county judge says Indiana’s secretary of state can remain in office for the time being.Judge Louis Rosenberg ruled Republican Charlie White was…