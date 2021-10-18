chemical abortion

-
More women in Indiana are choosing to abort pregnancies with the so-called “abortion pill,” even while the total number of procedures is decreasing in the…
Though abortion rights advocates are happy a federal judge has struck down a 2013 Indiana law requiring all abortion clinics to meet the same standards…
A federal judge has struck down portions of Indiana laws that regulate abortion clinics.In a preliminary ruling, U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson…
Indiana lawmakers get back to work this week for the second half of their legislative session. Besides the budget bill, roughly 200 other measures are…
The Indiana Senate approved a measure that makes changes to the way drug-induced abortions are administered.The vote of 33-to-16 also would require the…
Proposed legislation that passed a Senate committee Wednesday places stricter regulation on the dispensing of the abortion-inducing drug known as RU-486…
Indiana Right to Life is calling for an investigation into the Lafayette Planned Parenthood clinic. The organization says abortions are being performed…
A bill passed by a state senate committee would tell doctors how to administer medications they use to perform abortions. However, some doctors disagree…