-
The number of Hoosier children in poverty is substantially less than officially reported when all government support programs are accounted for.That’s…
-
Research finds 22 percent of Indiana's children are poor, and the problem is even greater in the southern part of the state.Today, those who advocate for…
-
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has wrapped up a two-day visit to Purdue.He says a mountain of data the school has collected on rural communities,…
-
A former U.S. surgeon general thinks three things are needed for people to be healthy.Dr. David Satcher says those are individual support, community…
-
Lafayette area residents can experience what it’s like to live in poverty. A simulation is set for tonight, sponsored by the Northwest Central Labor…
-
Child poverty locally and around the state is rising.According to numbers from the Indiana Youth Institute, the percentage of kids living in poverty in…