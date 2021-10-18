-
A food desert is a neighborhood with low, or no access to fresh fruits and vegetables, or dairy and meats.It is a growing national problem, and in Indiana…
A Purdue professor has returned from a more than 3,000-mile trek across the United States.Bryce Carlson says the Race Across USA involved running a…
A lot of people have “running a marathon” on their bucket list.But how about running a marathon a day for five months straight?That’s just what a group of…
A former U.S. surgeon general thinks three things are needed for people to be healthy.Dr. David Satcher says those are individual support, community…
A local health care provider is developing classes to help combat childhood obesity. Dietitians from Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health will lead the…
Developing ways to combat childhood obesity is the goal of a study involving Purdue Extension."Communities Preventing Childhood Obesity," helps community…
WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Clinical Dietician Anna Busenburg, of Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health, about getting kids to eat healthy meals.You may…
The month of February is associated with Valentine’s Day and there are hearts everywhere this time of year, but how often do you think about your own…