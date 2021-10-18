-
To be counted in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ag Census, first-time participants have to sign up by June 30. This year, small farms are receiving…
A major soybean distributor will spend more than $30 million to expand its operations on the Ohio River. Consolidated Grain & Barge, or CGB, is aiming to…
Harvest season is beginning for corn and soybeans in Indiana. The latest USDA numbers say 74 percent of Indiana corn is mature, and 15 percent has been…
Hoosier farmers didn't make much progress planting corn in the past week, after a strong early start -- and they're running out of time to get the state's…
Indiana has the fifth largest pig farming industry in the country, turning out 8.5 million hogs a year. But some are too small for the huge…
The USDA is estimating that American farmers may plant more corn this summer than they have in years. But with the news that China will begin selling off…
Indiana’s farmers are expected to produce significantly less corn this year while soybeans didn’t take as bad a hit after flooding that devastated parts…
An agricultural economist says potential low yields of corn and soybeans are driving crop prices up. But that’s not necessarily good news for farmers.At…
A new report suggests there may be more bacon on breakfast tables across the nation. Purdue University Agricultural Economist Dr. Chris Hurt says pork…
A Purdue Agricultural Economics Professor says we may see the cost of beef come down slightly by the end of summer.Dr. Christopher Hurt says April beef…