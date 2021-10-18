-
The city of Lafayette broke ground on Tuesday on a $55 million public safety building. Officials behind the project promised that by completion Lafayette…
On Tuesday Indiana will lift its statewide mask mandate, even as COVID-19 cases trend upwards. In Lafayette, Mayor Tony Roswarski has said he supports the…
May 5th though 11th marks National Travel and Tourism week. In the Greater Lafayette Area, Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette is marking local sites and…
** UPDATE ** Purdue Farmer's Market will open Thursday, May 11th due to weatherJohn Clare speaks to Emily Colombo about the opening of the Farmer's…
Quite a number of cities have prominent riverwalks like the one Lafayette is trying to construct.But Lafayette’s will be built in partnership between the…
Access to Lafayette’s Columbian Park at South Street will significantly change next year in an effort to make the three-way intersection with Park Avenue…
Much has already been written about Lafayette revamping its downtown Main Street this year – a project aimed at beautification and at luring more business…
Drivers can expect to see more of the large green and white directional signs that have recently popped up around Lafayette.Economic Development Director…
More than 100 Indiana sewage systems, including those in Lafayette and West Lafayette, are undergoing millions of dollars in upgrades to comply with U.S.…
Amid the dust and slow moving construction equipment, downtown Lafayette visitors will see bright orange and blue signs emblazoned with the message “Open…